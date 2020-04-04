Share:

ISLAMABAD-The delay in execution of the two Interior Ministry-sponsored projects has caused escalation in cost up to 352 percent and 145 percent respectively with the fact-finding reports silent on the officers responsible for the delay, according to the documents.

One of the projects was awarded over and above the approved cost without prior approval of the competent authority.

In the other case, the sponsors awarded the work over and above the approved cost and also made it an ex-post-facto approval case, which is banned by the ECNEC. Both the projects are being sponsored by the Interior Ministry while implementation arrangements are being done by the ICT administration through CDA.

According to the details, the PC-I of the project, construction of four police barracks (100 men each) in sectors F-7, F-8, G-9 and G-10, Islamabad was originally approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in August 2004 at a cost of Rs41.443m. However, the project got delayed and the 1st revised PC-I put the total cost of the project at Rs90.509m in 2006. Now, after the lapse of 160 months, the sponsors submitted 2nd Revised PC-I amounting to Rs185.416m by incorporating the additional work, escalating the project cost up to 352 percent.

The CDWP, however, approved the project in January 2020 at a rationalized cost of Rs184.416m without FEC with the proviso that Principal Accounting Officer will submit the fact-finding report before authorization of the project.

In compliance to the decision of CDWP, a fact-finding report was submitted by the Ministry of Interior which validated the observations of the ministry that the scope of the project was changed and awarded over and above the approved cost without prior approval of the competent authority.

However, the report does not contain any comments regarding detail of the officers responsible for the delay.

Similarly, a project for the construction of Admin Block Quarter Guard Barracks, Horse Stable and Parade Ground in Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad to meet the requirements of ICT police, was approved by CDWP at a cost of Rs114.652m in 2004. The 1st Revised PC-I costing Rs201.047m was approved by CDWP in July 2006.

The 2nd Revised PC-I of the project was considered by CDWP in March 2018 at a cost of Rs406.672m.

However, the CDWP approved the project at a rationalized cost of Rs290.80m to complete the ongoing/awarded works at the earliest, escalating the cost up to 145 percent. A separate PC-I for additional works will be submitted.

The sponsors awarded the works over and above the approved cost provision. “Therefore, the instant project appears to be an ex-post facto approval case, which is banned by the ECNEC,” said the documents.

Two similar projects of ministry of interior i.e. construction of 4 B-Type police stations in Markaz G-11, sector I-11, D-12, and Shahzad Town (2nd Revised PC-I) and construction of 15 residences for SPs police in sector H-11 Islamabad (2nd Revised PC-I) were considered by the CDWP on 30 January 2020 under the similar circumstances. It approved the same with the proviso that Principal Accounting Officer will submit the fact-finding report within 45 days which is yet to be submitted.