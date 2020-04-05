Share:

KARACHI (PR) - The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors yesterday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Information Akbar Durrani, and Principal Information Officer Mohammad Tahir Hassan, for issuing the notification that 85 per cent of the advertisement bills will be paid directly to the newspapers/publications/TV channel/Radio etc. While 15 per cent will be paid separately to the concerned advertising agencies in case of classified ads, payments of 100 per cent of the advertisements shall be made directly to the newspapers/publications, says a press release issued by the CPNE.