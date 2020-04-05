Share:

LAHORE - The 41st death anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was observed on Saturday across the country with simplicity because of corona virus pandemic. Quran Khawani was arranged at Chief Minister's House in Karachi which was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of the provincial cabinet. Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited his resting place at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, laid floral wreath and offered fateha.