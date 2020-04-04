Share:

ISLAMABAD-Meghan Markle plans to return to acting but is only interested in working with A-list directors in the hopes she’ll secure a breakout role so she’ll be taken seriously as an actress, an industry source exclusively told. The former Suits actress is worried critics are going to be especially hard on her, so she wants to make sure a director of the right caliber is attached to the project. The Duchess of Sussex has ‘been telling her agents that she wants Ava DuVernay involved, and that they need to find the right script,’ the insider added. Although Meghan has received lots of offers, ‘she thinks the majority of them are cheesy and beneath her.’