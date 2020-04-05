Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Saturday, has said there is flour crisis across the country including Punjab and stocks are not available at utility stores.The PML-N leader said in a statement that the government opened langar khanas [soup kitchens] when it was the time to give relief package to construction industry, and has now announced relief package for construction sector when langar khanas should have been opened.

“Will ghosts run construction industry at the moment when everything is under lockdown due to coronavirus,” she asked.

“The poor, unemployed and daily wagers do not have food to eat. People are receiving utility bills at homes but not relief package by the government,” she lamented.

She said that flour and sugar mafias were claiming that both items were available in abundance but the poor people were waiting helplessly on roads to get these items.

She criticised the prime minister’s idea of forming a Tiger Force saying that the government should stop creating political drama in the name of tiger force and immediately make a strategy to provide ration to the needy.