LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that under the Punjab government instructions, supply of food items to labourers and daily-wagers has started in the province. She met key philanthropists at Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday to review the status of ration supply to the marginalized population in Punjab in the wake of coronavirus restrictions. Executive Director Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, Professor Hussain Jaffery and technical officials from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) attended the meeting. The PITB gave briefing on the development of database for registration, which would help the government identify the deserving people. The government was also working in collaboration with Akhuwat, which already had a rich database of the labourers. The minister said that the Punjab government had planned to provide supplies and essentials to labourers and street vendors as long as the crisis persisted. She said that the objective of the efforts was to provide relief to the labourers who had suffered most due to restrictions. She said that a coordination committee was being constituted to ensure steady supply of rations. Meanwhile, an eight-member delegation of Chinese doctors called on Dr. Yasmin Rashid at the King Edward Medical University.The Chinese delegation comprised Head of Chinese Medical Team Mamengui, Li Fengson, Ludong Mi, Song Yuanlun, Envernasi Rola, Xeng li, Meng Kenren and Liovoyen Li. The Minister welcomed the Chinese team to Pakistan. Secretary PSH department Capt (R) Usman Younis gave a presentation on Punjab situation, strategies adopted, challenges and way forward on control and treatment of coronavirus. The minister said that China had made a remarkable achievement by effectively controlling the pandemic and we must learn from the Chinese experience. She said that in a very short time, 1,000-bed hospital had been established in Punjab. The minister said that Punjab had started learning best practices in case detection, prevention and clinical management from the Chinese experts on COVID-19. The Chinese team appreciated the measures taken by the Punjab government.