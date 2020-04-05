Share:

LAKKI MAERWAT - The health department on Saturday confirmed four cases of novel Coronavirus in the district as members of Tableeghi Jamat were tested positive for the infec­tious disease.

The district health department’s focal person Dr Hidayatullah Khan said that the affected patients were members of a Tableeghi Jamat and they were saying at mosques in Mamakhel and Land Ahmad­khel villages.

The affected patients included Nasir Khan and Ab­dus Salim, residents of Loralai (Baluchistan), Mu­hammad Khan of Mianwali (Punjab) and Asmatullah of Wanda Kalan (Lakki Marwat).

The official said that affected members of Tableeghi Jamat had been quarantined in an isolation ward at the District Headquarters Hospital Tajazai and their condition was stable. Meanwhile, the district admin­istration put Mamakhel and Land Ahmadkhel villag­ers under complete lockdown after confirm Corona­virus cases surfaced there.

LOCKDOWN BADLY AFFECTS SOCIAL LIFE IN VILLAGES

The lockdown imposed by government to contain the spread of Corona virus has restricted rural popu­lation of the district to their villages.

Villagers avoid visiting urban localities for their needs as bazaars, markets and public places lack hustle and bustle. Elders spend the day sitting in hujras (common places) or discus local and nation­al issues. “The pandemic is the centre of discussion and those taking part in it pass comments of their choice according to their knowledge”, said an elder.

He said that villagers were aware of the severity of the disease and they had taken preventive measures seriously. Another elder told this correspondent that rural localities were free from rush and crowd places and that the precautionary steps like social distanc­ing and public contacts were naturally implement­ed there. The restrictions have also forced the youths and students to stay indoors.

SPRAY CARRIED OUT TO CONTROL LOCUST ATTACK

Meanwhile, the agriculture department has set up camps in several rural localities of the district to save crops from locust attack and kill the insects by carry­ing out spray.

In February last, swarms of locusts had attacked the district, prompting local administration and experts of agriculture department to take preventive meas­ures. The administration had formed special teams consisting of field experts of agriculture department to conduct spray in affected areas to kill locusts.