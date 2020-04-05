Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer on Saturday said that the government had lifted restrictions on the construction industry to benefit the labour community, attached with it.

“In order to remove the miseries and hardships being faced by the daily wagers linked with the sector, the present leadership has ordered the opening of the industry,” the minister stated this while talking to a private news channel. Expressing dismay over lack of data of the labourers, Asad said unfortunately, Pakistan did not have proper data of those working in the construction sector.

“In advanced countries, he said, the data of labour community could be collected easily,” the minister said.

To a question about naming the Force of volunteers, the government had formed to distribute relief items among the poor during the current lockdown as ‘Tiger Force’, the federal minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other rival parties should be pleased with this because the party leaders had been using this slogan of Tiger during election campaigns for a long period of time.

The opposition, he lamented, was playing politics over non-issues.He advised that they (the opposition) should come forward for helping the lower income groups rather than criticising the positive initiatives of the PTI government. To another question about report on the recent wheat and sugar crisis, the minister said that Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan would never let these elements go scot-free.