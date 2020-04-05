Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Narcotics Control and States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiatives to facilitate the poor segments of the society amid coronavirus crisis.

‘’Opposition leaders do not have courage to appreciate the wisdom of prime minister, the govt is considering to form a Corona Tiger Relief Force to fulfill basic needs of common people,’’ said the minister while talking to a private news channel.

He said no one would be allowed to spread wrong figures of virus infected persons, PM advised the concerned authorities to apprise the exact number to the nation to turn them cautious, he said.

Initially testing capacity was very less which the govt was determined to increase fast, testing capacity and prevention of virus was the only weapon to contain the novel contagion, he stated.

Replying to a question, he said the govt had taken a big step to boost the industry, the industrial area worked as the backbone of national economy of the country, moreover, the govt was determined to speed up the testing facilities to secure the masses he added.