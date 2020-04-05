Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Saturday submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) a report on its national action plan (NAP) for combat­ing the coronavirus, spreading across the country.

In its report, the government has given detail of the situation, arising out of the pandemic and the severity of suspected cases.

“The testing of quality should enhance,” it added, while also emphasising the necessity of training burial workers and re­ligious leaders on proper pro­tocols for the burial of people, dying from Covid-19.

The report seeks to inform the court about the steps taken by the government so far and also solicit recommendations from the apex court for further action.

The report claims that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coor­dination (NHSRC) started off early preparations to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. These efforts included establishing Standard Operating Proce­dures for screening of people at all points of entry and issu­ing guidelines for contact man­agement to all provinces.

According to the report, testing facilities have been established in all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while indigenously developed testing kits by the National Uni­versity of Science and Technology (NUST) had been sent to DRAP Technical Assessment Commit­tee. If these testing kits were ap­proved, they would then be made available to the public.

It also said some 13,000 sur­veillance centers had been set up across the country which would submit data to the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad. The EOC had also been made responsible to submit daily situation reports and to conduct data analysis and risk assessments.