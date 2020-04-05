Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, has directed the con­cerned highups for better and effec­tive management of the quarantine centres and isolation facilities set up for Corona patients across the prov­ince.

He added that the Standard Operat­ing Procedures (SOPs) issued for the staff on duty in these facilities be im­plemented in letter and spirit so that the staff could be protected and the quarantined individuals could be fa­cilitated to the maximum level.

He issued these instructions while chairing a meeting of Health, Releif and Home Departments here yester­day to review the overall corona relat­ed situation across the province and measures taken by the provincial gov­ernment to this effect.

He further directed the authorities to appoint concerned health officials as focal persons in all the districts for better management of these isolation and quarantine facilities.

The Chief Minister also directed the district administrations across the province to ensure the strict im­plementation of social distancing and other preventive measures in shops of daily use commodities so that the possible outbreak of Corona pandem­ic could be avoided.

The meeting was briefed that Cov­id Command and Control Centres had been set up at provincial, district and tehsil level across the province which are working round the clock to keep vigilance on the developing corona situation with teams of health, relief district administrations and other rel­evant bodies.

“As many as 215 Quarantine Cen­tres, 554 High Dependency Units and Isolation Centres with a total capaci­ty of 2400 beds have been established in the province which can further be increased if need arises,” the meeting was briefed. It was further informed that Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) had been provided to all the frontline line staff deputed in these facilities.

Mahmood Khan also directed the Health Department to take neces­sary steps on war footings to estab­lish Corona Testing Labs at all divi­sional level. “We are faced with an abnormal and emergency situation these days and it demands out of box solutions and measures to cope with it”, the Chief Minister said and directed the highups to take steps accordingly.

He said that while responding to such emergency situation there might be flaws and weaknesses on the part of government departments; and added that if any such weakness or flaw is pointed out by the media then the concerned department should im­mediately go for remedial and correc­tive measures.

The chief minister also revealed that all 109 people randomly selected from Union Council Manga of district Mardan for Covid-19 tests were found negative which is a good news in the fight against corona virus.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that provincial authorities were committed for the safety of people.

“We will disinfect the area and will gradually open the UC. It proved ef­fectiveness of the measures taken by Administration after surge of cases in Manga”.

Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that UC-Manga has been under lockdown for more than 14 days and appreciated cooperation of people of the area with the administration dur­ing lockdown due to which positive result were coming.