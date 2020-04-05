PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Ajmal Wazir , has said that price hike of essential commodities of daily use is neither acceptable nor would be allowed under any circumstances.
The government will continue to go all out for the availability of essential commodities in the market.
“We will discourage market manipulation by anti-people elements and would bring them to justice,” he added.
He lauded the positive gesture of retailers for ensuring the easy access of customers and buyers to shops to get their needed items in the existing crisis, adding that regulated and planned disruption in the social life is the best known prevention strategy to mitigating the impact of coronavirus pandemic.
This he said while visiting different localities in Peshawar on behalf of the chief minister, who had directed him (Advisor) to keep a vigilant eye on the unwanted, undesirable and irresponsible spiral of essential commodities of daily life in the markets.
On the occasion, he met with traders and vendors and asked about the availability and price of the essential commodities. He said: “we salute to our doctors, nurses and all paramedical staff who are fighting on front line against the corona pandemic. We are confident that even in this difficult time, our business community will fulfil their national, religious and moral responsibility”, he added.
Ajmal Wazir said that the package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the financial support of the people, concessions to construction industries and to especially the hard-working people were being processed and these initiatives would provide relief to millions of workers, industrialists, investors generate employment opportunities for left unemployed by the present crisis and would be beneficial for the economy. However, he called upon the people to stay at homes to prevent the corona pandemic.
Ajmal Wazir said Coronavirous has been declared a pandemic worldwide and it could be defeated with a continued and consistent support of people.
He said all departments including health, police, army, district administration, relief department, PDMA, Information and others institutions were working under an inclusive strategy to help protect people from Coronavirus.
Wazir said the Chief Minister KP was personally monitoring the relief activities on ground and his visits to DI Khan, Bannu and others districts were testimony of it.
He clarified that there was no shortage of foods commodities in markets and sufficient stock was available to cater people’s needs.
The adviser said hoarding and unlawful profiteering would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against violators.
Wazir said it was our national responsibility to expose all those elements involved in hoarding, artificiall price-hike and unlawful profiteering.
He said the district administration was mointoring prices in open markets by making zero tolerance against price hikers and hoarders.
Wazir said 114 zaireen from DI Khan qurantine centre were sent to home districts on Friday after their reports were found negative.
He said KP Govt, doctors, paramedics and district administration have provided full care and attention to these zaireens.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have announced mega relief packages for poor people and assistance to vulnerable segments of society would be provided at their doorsteps.
He said PM Imran Khan has announced a historic package for uplift of construction industry that would provides jobs to hundreds of thousands of people and labourers besides expedite pace of economic activities.