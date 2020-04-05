Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Information, Ajmal Wazir , has said that price hike of essential commodities of daily use is neither acceptable nor would be allowed under any circumstances.

The government will continue to go all out for the availability of essential commodities in the market.

“We will discourage market manipulation by anti-people elements and would bring them to justice,” he added.

He lauded the positive gesture of retailers for ensuring the easy access of customers and buyers to shops to get their needed items in the existing crisis, adding that regulated and planned disruption in the social life is the best known prevention strategy to mitigating the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

This he said while visiting different locali­ties in Peshawar on behalf of the chief minis­ter, who had directed him (Advisor) to keep a vigilant eye on the unwanted, undesirable and irresponsible spiral of essential commodities of daily life in the markets.

On the occasion, he met with traders and vendors and asked about the availability and price of the essential commodities. He said: “we salute to our doctors, nurses and all par­amedical staff who are fighting on front line against the corona pandemic. We are confi­dent that even in this difficult time, our busi­ness community will fulfil their national, reli­gious and moral responsibility”, he added.

Ajmal Wazir said that the package an­nounced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the finan­cial support of the people, concessions to construction industries and to especially the hard-working people were being processed and these initiatives would provide relief to millions of workers, industrialists, investors generate employment opportunities for left unemployed by the present crisis and would be beneficial for the economy. However, he called upon the people to stay at homes to prevent the corona pandemic.

Ajmal Wazir said Coronavirous has been de­clared a pandemic worldwide and it could be defeated with a continued and consistent sup­port of people.

He said all departments including health, police, army, district administration, relief de­partment, PDMA, Information and others in­stitutions were working under an inclusive strategy to help protect people from Corona­virus.

Wazir said the Chief Minister KP was per­sonally monitoring the relief activities on ground and his visits to DI Khan, Bannu and others districts were testimony of it.

He clarified that there was no shortage of foods commodities in markets and sufficient stock was available to cater people’s needs.

The adviser said hoarding and unlawful profiteering would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against violators.

Wazir said it was our national responsibil­ity to expose all those elements involved in hoarding, artificiall price-hike and unlawful profiteering.

He said the district administration was mointoring prices in open markets by making zero tolerance against price hikers and hoard­ers.

Wazir said 114 zaireen from DI Khan quran­tine centre were sent to home districts on Fri­day after their reports were found negative.

He said KP Govt, doctors, paramedics and district administration have provided full care and attention to these zaireens.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have an­nounced mega relief packages for poor peo­ple and assistance to vulnerable segments of society would be provided at their doorsteps.

He said PM Imran Khan has announced a historic package for uplift of construction in­dustry that would provides jobs to hundreds of thousands of people and labourers besides expedite pace of economic activities.