The Ranipur area of Sindh undergoing lockdown restrictions like the rest of the province saw some favoritism and probable corruption take place on Sunday.

According to details, Sindh government currently disseminating coronavirus relief goods across the province distributed the money and ration to a chosen few.

The act took place under the cloak of the night, it has been revealed that the exchange began at 1am in the night.

Earlier on April 3, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) aired serious reservations on Sindh government’s relief goods dissemination amidst coronavirus triggered lockdown in the province.

MQM Pakistan stalwart and former federal Minister for Information Technology, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has claimed that the provincial government is busy making the coronavirus pandemic a political gimmick.