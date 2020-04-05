ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said yesterday that media role in preventing the spread of the Corona virus is of paramount importance.
He also said that Pakistani media has been extremely responsible while reporting the spread of corona and in the awareness campaign to prevent the spread of pandemic.
He expressed these views in a message commending the media representatives who have committed themselves on frontline in providing information and awareness to public against Corona virus.
The Speaker said that the media’s responsible role in preventing the Corona virus will always be remembered. He said that the media had indeed informed the public about the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the country and the nation were going through a difficult time and the government was taking serious steps regarding protection and welfare of the media representatives. He said that the government had made arrangements for media.