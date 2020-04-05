Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said yesterday that media role in preventing the spread of the Corona virus is of paramount importance.

He also said that Pakistani me­dia has been extremely responsi­ble while reporting the spread of corona and in the awareness cam­paign to prevent the spread of pandemic.

He expressed these views in a message commending the media representatives who have com­mitted themselves on frontline in providing information and aware­ness to public against Corona vi­rus.

The Speaker said that the me­dia’s responsible role in prevent­ing the Corona virus will always be remembered. He said that the me­dia had indeed informed the pub­lic about the precautionary meas­ures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the country and the nation were going through a difficult time and the government was taking seri­ous steps regarding protection and welfare of the media representa­tives. He said that the government had made arrangements for media.