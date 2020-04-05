Share:

Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases has jumped above 3,000 including 18 patients declared critical after the confirmation of 179 new infections during the last 24 hours.

The country has witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases as the current number of infections reached to 3,059 on Sunday evening.

Some 1,319 confirmed cases are from Punjab, 881 in Sindh out of the overall figure of COVID-19 patients across the country. 372 patients are kept under isolation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 189 in Balochistan, 78 in federal capital Islamabad and 14 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to the national dashboard on coronavirus pandemic, 170 patients have recovered from the disease so far, whereas, 45 patients lost their lives and 18 remained in critical condition.

Punjab

In Punjab, novel coronavirus appears to be rapidly spreading among inmates in Camp Jail as 26 more prisoners were diagnosed with the contagion today.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed the number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in the Camp Jail has reached 29.

Moreover, Sindh reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 pandemic in different parts of the province during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of such patients to 881.

Sindh

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed that as many as 51 more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Sindh, of them 37 from Karachi, four from Hyderabad, two from Noushehroferoz and one each from Sukkur and Sajawal.

She maintained that at least 13 people were affected by the pandemic in Larkana thus far. The minister said that 58 people have recovered from coronavirus in the province.