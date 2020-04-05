Share:

With the aim to work as a relief force for needy fractions of the society affected by corona virus pandemic, more than 600,000 youth including 19,178 females from across the country has registered themselves in Corona Relief Tiger Force.

As of Sunday, the latest number released by Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), a total of 68,2518 citizens has registered and of these , 662977 are males, 19178 are females and 534 have been marked as others on the Citizens Portal while a Control Room had already been set up at the Prime Minister Office for monitoring the evolving situation.

Punjab, being the biggest province population wise, was leading the numbers with 458419 members and of these, 444276 are males and 13923 are females while 341 are others. Sindh was second with 102349 members and of these 99,373 are males, 2929 females and 76 others.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was third in terms of its total number of youth registered with 92, 380 members with 91,080 males and 1214 females and 99 others.

Federal Capital Territory has registered total of 10,297 members with 9696 males, 599 females and 4 others. From Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) a total number of youth 7456 have been registered with 7155 males, 297 females and 6 others.

Balochistan was following the rest with 8268 members, 8131 males, 132 females while 7 joined from ‘others’ while from Gilgit-Baltistan a total of 3349 registered themselves as tigers and of these 3266 are males, 84 females and 1 from others joined the force.

Earlier, on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PMDU had started the registration for PM Corona Relief Tiger Force on March 31.

The registrations are open till 10th of April and interested candidates can take part in it by downloading the Pakistan Citizens Portal App. Prime Minister had announced to form such force and directed the Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar to formulate the force.