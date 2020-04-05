Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi has telephoned parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza on Saturday, to discuss activation of a parliamentary forum over coronavirus issue.

During his telephonic conversation, Pervaiz Elahi announced the formation of a parliamentary committee comprising parliamentary leaders of all parties, which would play a role in tackling the COVID-19 epidemic and providing relief to the victims. The committee could play an active role in the time of harvesting of the crop, he added.

Parliamentary Leader PPP Hassan Murtaza lauded the move and said that it was a good step that the Punjab Assembly session was in the offing to discuss the situation arising out of the spread of the deadly virus across the province. He hoped that the assembly session would have a healthy and productive debate on the issue. He said that the formulation of the committee was a step in the right direction and hoped that the committee would play a dynamic role in dealing with the coronavirus situation.

Hassan Mutaza said that in any crisis, the role of the elected house was of paramount importance. He said that the parliament could not be held inactive in any crisis. He lauded the role of Speaker Punjab Assembly terming the establishment of the committee as a positive gesture from the speaker of the Punjab assembly.