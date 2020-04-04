Share:

ISLAMABAD-The 40 year old singer - real name Alecia Beth Moore - took to Instagram to share a sweet snap with her son with a lengthy caption about the diagnosis before slamming the US government over the lack of tests. She began by writing: ‘Two weeks ago my three year old son, Jameson, and I are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.’ Despite the encouraging news, Pink made sure to use her platform to criticize the US government over the lack of tests for the coronavirus.