ISLAMABAD - The Passing out parade of cadets of 141 Long Course, 60th Integrated Course, 10th Mujahid Course and 15th Lady Cadets Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on Saturday. Cadets of Sri Lanka, Iraq, Palestine and Saudi Arabia were also among the passed out cadets.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation, Lieutenant General Sher Afgan was the chief guest on the occasion. He reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

Coveted Sword of honour awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Ahmed, President's Gold medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Harris Sardar Chaudhry , Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Under Officer Megolla from Sri Lanka and Chief of Army Staff cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Mahad Raza Khan from 10th Mujahid Course while Commandant Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Ahad Amjad from 60th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Eesha Iqbal from 15th Lady Cadets Course.