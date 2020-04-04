Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have booked two cases against 20 people including a spiritual leader for venturing out despite Section 144 being in place in the division to avert spread of novel coronavirus, informed RPO Office spokesman on Saturday.

Of 20 accused, three have been held by police, whereas, raids are being carried out to round up the other accused, he said.

The district is under lockdown till April 14 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been in force to prevent people from gathering in any place.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) DrSuhailHabib Tajik and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas issued the prohibitory orders pursuant to the lockdown announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Scores of checkposts have been installed across the division to restrict the movement of public during lockdown.

According to RPO Office spokesman, KallarKahar police have registered a case against famous spiritual leader PirMehmoodUl Hassan alias Pir Khaki (MastwarQaladar) and 12 of his followers on charges of attacking and injuring cops at a picket.

The case was registered against accused on the complaint of a constable YasirNazar under sections 188/109/186/353/147/149, he said. The cop told police that he along with police party was on routine duty when they spotted a double cabin vehicle with five men including PirMastawarQalandar on board without wearing masks and violating travel ban.

He added police stopped the vehicles and questioned the riders upon which PirMehmoodul Hassan exchanged harsh words with cops.

“The Pir hurled threats of dire consequences at us for stopping his vehicle and sped away his vehicle toward Choha Road,” the cop mentioned. He said later on PirMehmoodUl Hassan sent his eight men riding on four motorcycles who attacked police party and injured him and another cop.

The attackers fled after committing the crime, he said. He asked police to register case against PirMastawarQalandar and to arrest them.

Police registered a case and began investigation, the spokesman said. He said RPO DrSohailHabib Tajik ordered DPO Chakwal Muhammad Bin Ashraf to arrest the accused and put them behind the bars.

Similarly, Murree police arrested three accused on account of thrashing a cop and a traffic warden when they stopped a loading vehicle with seven persons on board near SatraMeel, he said.

He added a case was also registered against the accused on the direction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin. The detained accused have been identified as Sagheer Ahmed, Imran Abbasi and MehranAbbasi.

According to him, a police party was on security duty at a picket at SatraMeelon Murree Expressway when they stopped a vehicle with seven persons on board. As the police questioned the driver as to why he is violating Section 144, he along with others beat constable Hamid Zia. The attacker also tore the uniform of traffic warden Kamran Yasin, he said. Police registered a case and arrested three accused.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police busted a dacoit gang by arresting three of its members and seized weapons, cash and a rickshaw from their possession.

The detained dacoits belonging to Jabbir gang also confessed 14 robberies and dacoities in the limits of police stations Sadiqabad, Airport and in Islamabad.

RA Bazaar police raided a gambling den and arrested 28 gamblers besides seizing cash, play cards and mobile phones.

Similarly, police also held two men and seized scores of kites from their possession. A case was also registered against them.