LAHORE - In another move to provide financial relief to the masses, the Punjab government has exempted several industries from the lockdown amid prevailing coronavirus crisis.

In a notification issued on Saturday, textile, auto-parts, medicines, leather and other industries were exempted from the lockdown and were allowed to work after adopting precautionary measures. Factories related to vegetables, fruit, meat and others are also allowed to restore their operations.

The Punjab government has allowed the reopening of auto workshops, spare-part shops and oil depots located along national highways in the province. The government also ordered reopening tyre shops and hotels where truck drivers might take rest.

Earlier, goods transporters had demanded the federal government to allow workshops and hotels in certain areas to operate.

Meanwhile, the process of distribution of financial aid to the impoverished under Chief Minister Punjab Insaf Imdad Programme kicked off and a sum of around Rs1.5b had been transferred to 170,000 people. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in his statement had said that the government provided real relief to the masses instead of making hollow claims.

It may be noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on March 31 had granted general exemption to the textile export industry keeping in view the importance of foreign exchange in the country’s economic viability.

Meanwhile, in a similar move on Thursday, Sindh government had said that it has distributed an amount of Rs569.604 million among 94,934 needy families in Sindh amid lockdown in the province due to coronavirus pandemic