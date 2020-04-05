Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that media’s role in preventing the spread of coronavirus was of paramount importance.

He said that Pakistani media was extremely responsible while reporting on the outbreak of the pandemic and in also in running campaign to prevent its spread.

He expressed these views in a message commending the media representatives who were performing their duties on frontline in providing information and awareness to the public against the disease.

The speaker said the media’s responsible role in preventing the coronavirus will always be remembered.

He said the media had indeed informed the public about the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Asad Qaiser said the country and the nation were going through a difficult time.

He said the government was taking serious steps regarding protection and welfare of the media representatives. He said the government had made arrangements for media reporters and provided them protective clothing.

He stressed the need of collective prayers to overcome this ordeal.