Examining the gender roles, power relations and patriarchal norms, as represented in the paintings and digital illustrations on honour killing, helps conclude that in the context of honour killing in Pakistan gender roles have been fairly represented in case of female victimhood because women have mainly been depicted as suffering from honour norms or honour killing. Society has been portrayed as a negative influence, predominantly insensitive towards the plight of women. Men have been depicted through signs such as stones, rods, turbans, axes, guns and trees etc., while women have been represented through signs such as veil, hair, flowers, chopped-off limbs, featureless or distorted faces, stooped heads, black or shackled bodies, and jewellery items etc.

The efforts of painters and illustrators are highly commendable in highlighting female victimhood and social insensitivity; however, multifarious aspects of gender dynamics have been under-represented. For instance, in the context of honour killing in Pakistan, men are also killed, and women perpetuate or perpetrate violence either by staying silent, backbiting, spreading rumors, creating misconceptions, or facilitating the act of killing, but generally the victimhood of women is highlighted, neglecting the narrative of the women who survive or that of men who aid positively. Sometimes, women themselves kill other men or women to restore honour; or cause a killing through falsely accusing another man or woman but such dynamics have not been depicted. Besides, factors such as irresponsibility of the state, role of other women, rumors or lawmakers, pang experienced by the family members, suicide, and male victimhood etc. have been underrepresented.

Under-representation of an issue like honour killing not only creates misconception about Muslims and Pakistan but also regulate violence and discrimination. It is, therefore, important to scrutinize both modes of representation and levels of the authenticity of representation of the visual and textual discourse on honour killing because ignoring certain gender dynamics in the portrayals, create misunderstandings and regulate stereotypes. Honour based sub-cultures existing within various cultures should further be targeted and holistically represented.

It is also important to realize that honour killing is not a simple gendered phenomenon in which men kill women. In fact, binaries such as women/violent men, women/violent women, women/supportive men, women/supportive women, male victims/female perpetrators, women/social structure, and society/state etc. should also be explored to understand the issue.

More importantly, it is crucial to understand that men cause suffering because they continuously suffer due to honour norms. They are taught since their childhood that honour is invested in female body and choices. Therefore, carrying the burden of the so-called honour even leads them to commit suicides. They are also taught aggression and control as traits essential to be a strong man. When a man cannot control his woman, he is labelled as ‘beghairat’. Men, therefore, live under extreme social pressure due to honour norms and social expectations related to manhood. Men must be groomed in a way that they dissociate honour from the choices made by women, and they also know the difference between ‘protection’ and ‘control’. If a man in an honour-based context knows that he must follow certain steps to perform ablution or offer prayer, then why does he not know that he must not beat or kill his wife.