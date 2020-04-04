Share:

RAWALPINDI-The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers and hoarders took action against 83 shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs189,000 on violators.

According to details, the teams under the supervision of relevant assistant commissioners and food magistrates conducted 548 raids in different areas of the district and imposed a fine worth Rs189,000 on 83 violators involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq said in the wake of COVID-19, no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

9,900 kites confiscated in police raid

Police carried out an operation and confiscated 9,900 kites, 31 string rolls and material used for kite flying besides rounding up four kite sellers here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, a police team headed by SHO Ratta Amral, Mirza Shakeel Ahmed raided and confiscated 9,900 kites, 31 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides apprehending four kite sellers identified as Shahid, Shah Zeb, Zulfiqar Sarwar and Afaq.

The spokesman said, the district police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis conducted raids and netted kite sellers amid kite flying ban.