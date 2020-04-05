ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has written to the speaker Iran’s parliament Ali Larijani to express his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to COVID-19 in the neighbouring country.
In the letter, the chairman Senate also inquired about Larijani who earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19 becoming the latest official to contract the disease in Iran. The Iranian speaker is currently in quarantine and undergoing treatment.
“On behalf of the people, the Senate of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I wish to convey well wishes for your life, safety and good health,” reads the letter.
In the wake of worldwide spread of this virus, many countries including Pakistan are facing the difficult task of dealing with the pandemic through efforts concentrated on formulating preventive strategies and taking effective measures to control the spread of virus, the letter further says.
“We strongly believe that this ongoing pandemic calls for collaboration from all the countries and provides an opportunity to come together as a global community in taking global efforts to face this challenge,” the letter said
The Chairman Senate assured the speaker that the people of Pakistan stand by the “Iranian brothers and sisters during this difficult time.” He prayed for his speedy recovery. Larijani, 62, was re-elected in 2016 for a second term as speaker.