ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has written to the speaker Iran’s parliament Ali Larijani to express his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to COVID-19 in the neighbouring country.

In the letter, the chairman Sen­ate also inquired about Larijani who earlier this week tested pos­itive for COVID-19 becoming the latest official to contract the dis­ease in Iran. The Iranian speaker is currently in quarantine and un­dergoing treatment.

“On behalf of the people, the Senate of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I wish to convey well wish­es for your life, safety and good health,” reads the letter.

In the wake of worldwide spread of this virus, many countries in­cluding Pakistan are facing the difficult task of dealing with the pandemic through efforts con­centrated on formulating preven­tive strategies and taking effective measures to control the spread of virus, the letter further says.

“We strongly believe that this ongoing pandemic calls for collab­oration from all the countries and provides an opportunity to come together as a global community in taking global efforts to face this challenge,” the letter said

The Chairman Senate assured the speaker that the people of Pakistan stand by the “Iranian brothers and sisters during this difficult time.” He prayed for his speedy recovery. Lar­ijani, 62, was re-elected in 2016 for a second term as speaker.