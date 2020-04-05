Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry on Saturday said clinical trials of locally manu­factured ventilators had started at differ­ent hospitals of Lahore, Karachi and Rawal­pindi.In a tweet, Fawad said, “Clinical trials of ventilators have begun at Jinnah Hospital of Lahore, CMH Rawal­pindi and Indus Hos­pital of Karachi, while two designs approved by the Pakistan Engi­neering Council have been selected for the final phase.”

The minister also said that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) had been as­signed lead role to assist in the local manufacturing of in­novative engineer­ing and technological equipment, including ventilators.

PEC has also asked all engineers and designers to share details in order to assist in regulatory approvals, and out of 48 proposals, initially two designs based on prototype availabil­ity have been sent to DRAP for clinical test­ing permission.Clini­cal trials of three pro­totypes are planned at Indus Hospital, Ka­rachi, Jinnah Hospi­tal, Lahore and CMH, Rawalpindi.This is a continuous process.

All designers are welcome to present prototype so that this effort goes on and serial production of maximum number of designed products could get underway.“

The aim is to pro­mote industrial manu­facturing of electro-medical equipment and devices,” says PEC.

It further said coun­try’s strategic organ­isations were also working on manufac­turing of masks, sani­tizers and ventilators, adding soon we would have good news.