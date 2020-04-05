ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry on Saturday said clinical trials of locally manufactured ventilators had started at different hospitals of Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.In a tweet, Fawad said, “Clinical trials of ventilators have begun at Jinnah Hospital of Lahore, CMH Rawalpindi and Indus Hospital of Karachi, while two designs approved by the Pakistan Engineering Council have been selected for the final phase.”
The minister also said that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) had been assigned lead role to assist in the local manufacturing of innovative engineering and technological equipment, including ventilators.
PEC has also asked all engineers and designers to share details in order to assist in regulatory approvals, and out of 48 proposals, initially two designs based on prototype availability have been sent to DRAP for clinical testing permission.Clinical trials of three prototypes are planned at Indus Hospital, Karachi, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore and CMH, Rawalpindi.This is a continuous process.
All designers are welcome to present prototype so that this effort goes on and serial production of maximum number of designed products could get underway.“
The aim is to promote industrial manufacturing of electro-medical equipment and devices,” says PEC.
It further said country’s strategic organisations were also working on manufacturing of masks, sanitizers and ventilators, adding soon we would have good news.