Karachi - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest & Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said Shaheed Zulfikaq Ali Bhutto always endeavored and dreamt of an impregnable Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Information said that the integrity of Pakistan was his first priority. He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not only an intellectual, thinker and orator, but he was also discreet, competent, honest, upright and keeper of his covenants.

In his message on the occasion of 41st death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the services of first directly elected Prime Minister of the country for democracy were unmatchable. His enduring legacy was raising the concisions of the people for democracy. Besides, social reforms to build an egalitarian society, the nuclear program, the building of social, economic and military infrastructure of the country as well as the constitution of 1973, the Simla Accord of 1972 were the achievements that had long-lasting positive effects on our country, the Minister added.

Provincial Minister for Information said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto united the Muslim world under his chairmanship at the Islamic Summit Conference held in Lahore. He said that Shaheed Bhutto was the real friend of the poor, downtrodden and oppressed people of the country. Provincial Minister for Information said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto enlightened people from every walk of life including farmers, students, industrial worker, woman and other common people of their value and of their rights. He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto brought real changes for the betterment of the lives of the common people. His constant struggle against the dictatorship was also incomparable, he added. Provincial Minister for Information said that following the footsteps of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan People’s Party was serving the downtrodden and oppressed people under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that alike Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had instructed all the members of the party including the leadership and the workers to ensure Roti, Kapra and Makan for every single needy person irrespective of their cast, colour or creed.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was brilliant, he levelled above ordinary mortals. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the courage of Shaheed Zulfikar was such that he preferred to face death for his beliefs and embraced martyrdom.