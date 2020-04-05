Share:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump agreed to deploy the full strength of their nations’ partnership to combat COVID-19, according to a government statement Saturday.

Modi spoke with Trump by telephone and exchanged notes on respective steps taken in each country to mitigate the health and economic effects from the pandemic, and agreed officials would remain in close contact.

The US has confirmed close to 306,000 cases and nearly 8,300 deaths.

India reported over 3,113 cases and 75 deaths.