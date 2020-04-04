Share:

ISLAMABAD-Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Uber, the global ride-hailing giant that seamlessly connects drivers to riders, has announced the launch of Uber Delivery in Lahore and Islamabad. With the current preventative measures being taken in different cities of Pakistan due to the COVID-19 threat, there is a dire need for services for basic groceries, medicines, and necessity items for the citizens observing social distancing at their homes. Uber Delivery has made it possible for Uber partner-drivers to take delivery orders of a certain cash value, which in addition to bringing the convenience, is also in return giving the drivers an opportunity to earn an income during these economically turbulent times. Furthermore, the company has guided the partner-drivers to undertake standard safety and sanitization measures during and after deliveries, in accordance with the directives issued by local authorities, and the delivery service’s availability will also be subject to the mandate given by them.