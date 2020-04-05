Share:

US President Donald Trump has ordered to deploy 1,000 military personnel, consisting mostly of doctors, nurses, and healthcare specialists to New York City amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As of Sunday, a total of 273,808 COVID-19 infections have been reported in the US, and more than 7,000 people have died from the disease, according to the World Health Organisation.

The day before, the state of New York recorded its largest daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases as 10,841 positive tests were reported on Saturday, with the death toll also rising by 630, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo

