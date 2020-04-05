The United States has welcomed Pakistan government and Sindh government's decision to continue to detain the accused in the murder case of journalist Daniel Pearl.
The US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells in her tweet has expressed the hope that the perpetrators will not escape justice.
We welcome #Pakistan's April 3 statement and the Sindh government’s decision to continue to detain those responsible for Daniel Pearl's kidnapping and murder and to mount a strong appeal. The perpetrators of this horrific act of terrorism will not escape justice. AGWApril 4, 2020