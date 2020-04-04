Share:

ISLAMABAD - In continuation of precautionary measures taken to prevent and control the spread of corona virus in the city, three more disinfectant walkthrough gates have been installed in the city. Out of these, two walkthrough gates have been installed at G-9 in front of Utility Store by ICT Administration with the cooperation of CDA. After completing installation and making them operational, walkthrough gates have been handed over to utility store management. After walking through these gates, people will enter the utility store. In this connection, a walkthrough disinfectant gate has been installed at TarlaiPanahagah with their help of donors. ICT Administration had planned to installed 20 sanitizing walkthrough gates spraying disinfectant at different locations of Islamabad, out of which sanitizing walkthrough gates at SabziMandi and G-9 Markaz have been installed, while work of installation of two sanitizing walkthrough gates at the Pak Secretariat is in progress. In the meanwhile, Chief Commissioner Office in collaboration with NDMA and CDA has coordinated spraying chemical in sector I-10. This activity was participated by civil society, traders’ community and other segments of the society.