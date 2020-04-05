ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Zulfi Bukhari on Saturday advised the opposition to stop “politicizing” the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, and invited them to fight against the common enemy together as it was not right to blame anyone for this catastrophe.
Talking to a private news channel, he criticised the opposition parties for doing politics over the corona crisis, adding for this common enemy, there was a need to shut down politics for some period of time.
Bukhari said that he would take a legal action against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif for leveling false allegation that he was involved in allowing pilgrims to go to their homes without completing 14-day quarantine at Taftan.
Replying to a question, SAPM appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing a historic package for the construction industry that, he hoped, would create lots of job opportunities for the daily wagers.
Bukhari said with the revival of construction industry, many other industries would also grow as they were linked with this industry.
“The government is monitoring the situation, arising out of COVID-19 very closely, and taking all possible measures to resurrect the economy that was affected after the outbreak of the pandemic and lockdown in the country,” he added.
He pointed out the main focus of the government was on maintaining balance between the demand and supply of commodities so that the consumers did not suffer.
Talking about Pakistanis stuck in other countries, Zulfi said the government was considering starting flights from UK, so that those stranded there could return home after completing coronavirus tests.
He predicted the number of people suffering from the virus would increase all over Pakistan in coming weeks, adding, all precautionary measures must be taken and blood transition and surgical equipment should be cleaned properly before and after their use.
The government machinery was vigilant enough to face any situation and counter Covid-19 challenge, but collective efforts were need of the hour, he stressed.
The SAPM underscored the point that the provincial and federal governments as well as the institutions were on the same page when it came to containing the pandemic.
“I appreciate and salute doctors and the paramedical staff. We should not forget our daily-wagers at this crucial moment. It is high time to help those poor people who are in need of financial assistance,” he added.