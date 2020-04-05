Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minis­ter (SAPM) Syed Zulfi Bukhari on Saturday advised the opposition to stop “politicizing” the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, and invited them to fight against the common enemy together as it was not right to blame anyone for this catastrophe.

Talking to a private news chan­nel, he criticised the opposition parties for doing politics over the corona crisis, adding for this com­mon enemy, there was a need to shut down politics for some pe­riod of time.

Bukhari said that he would take a legal action against PML-N lead­er Khawaja Asif for leveling false allegation that he was involved in allowing pilgrims to go to their homes without completing 14-day quarantine at Taftan.

Replying to a question, SAPM appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing a his­toric package for the construction industry that, he hoped, would create lots of job opportunities for the daily wagers.

Bukhari said with the revival of construction industry, many other industries would also grow as they were linked with this industry.

“The government is monitor­ing the situation, arising out of COVID-19 very closely, and tak­ing all possible measures to res­urrect the economy that was af­fected after the outbreak of the pandemic and lockdown in the country,” he added.

He pointed out the main focus of the government was on maintain­ing balance between the demand and supply of commodities so that the consumers did not suffer.

Talking about Pakistanis stuck in other countries, Zulfi said the government was consider­ing starting flights from UK, so that those stranded there could return home after completing coronavirus tests.

He predicted the number of people suffering from the virus would increase all over Pakistan in coming weeks, adding, all pre­cautionary measures must be taken and blood transition and surgical equipment should be cleaned properly before and af­ter their use.

The government machinery was vigilant enough to face any situa­tion and counter Covid-19 chal­lenge, but collective efforts were need of the hour, he stressed.

The SAPM underscored the point that the provincial and fed­eral governments as well as the in­stitutions were on the same page when it came to containing the pandemic.

“I appreciate and salute doc­tors and the paramedical staff. We should not forget our daily-wagers at this crucial moment. It is high time to help those poor people who are in need of financial assis­tance,” he added.