NEW YORK (DS)Kristen Stewart has reportedly been banned from attending Robert Pattinson’s up and coming movie premiere. Security staff have allegedly been told to keep the actress away from the red carpet and after party for the ‘Cosmopolis’ screening on Aug 13, because she may use it as an excuse to speak with her Pattinson in person. A source said, ‘’Despite the fact Robert and Kristen have been communicating by cell phone, she will not be at the ‘Cosmopolis’ premiere.”