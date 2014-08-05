LAHORE- Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr. Tahirul Qadri claimed that Punjab government was using ‘dirty tactics’ to bar his party workers from arriving in Lahore in connection with Yaum-e-Shuhada.



“Authorities are forcefully cancelling our bookings, licenses of drivers are also being cancelled as part of a crackdown,” Qadri said while speaking at a press conference alongside PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.



“The provincial government is using its dirty tactics despite our assurance of a peaceful protest,” he concluded.





