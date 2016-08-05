ATHENS:- Greece on Thursday rescued 70 migrants at sea, the largest single influx from neighbouring Turkey since a failed coup there last month, authorities said. Refugee and migrant arrivals to Greek islands from Turkey, running into the thousands daily this time a year ago, have largely ebbed after a deal between Ankara and the European Union in March to stem the flow of people, mostly fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa. The Greek coastguard picked up 67 people on board a dinghy off the island of Lesbos, while another three were plucked to safety after falling into the water.–Reuters