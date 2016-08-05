ISLAMABAD - Tehrik-e-Insaf Parliamentarian Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday questioned Pakistan’s participation in a military exercise in United States where Israel is also participating.

While talking on a point of order in National Assembly Session, the PTI leader raised two issues both related to Pakistan’s relations with foreign countries.

Referring to media reports regarding participation of Pakistan’s combat planes in a large-scale aerial exercise in the United States along with Israeli troops, she asked when Pakistan does not recognize the state of Israel, why it is taking part in the joint exercise.

The Aviationist magazine has reported that six Pakistani AFF16C/D Block 52+ combat jets had already arrived in the United States to take part in the Green Flag and Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

Israel’s land and air crew, along with F-16 fighter jets, will participate in the exercises.

Mazari’s second question was regarding withholding of Pakistan’s military aid by Pentagon.

We have sacrificed thousands of precious lives in the war of terror but the US has stropped $300 million aid, what is happening here, will someone from the government tell me on what basis should we cooperate with Washington, she asked.

The US has stopped the funds because the secretary has not yet certified that Pakistan has taken sufficient action against the Haqqani Network, Pentagon Spokesman Adam Stump told media on Wednesday.

The $300 million aid was under the Coalition Support Fund (CSF). It is a US Defense Department programme to reimburse allies that have incurred costs in supporting counter-terrorist and counter-insurgency operations.

According to media reports quoting Pentagon data, Pakistan has received about $14 billion under the CSF since 2002.

Acting speaker National Assembly directed treasury benches to respond to the question in next meeting.