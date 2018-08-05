Share:

BADIN - All the concerned high-ups including chief of army staff, chief justice and chief of ECP had assured that the election process in the country would be held in transparent manner.

These views were expressed by the GDA leader Dr Fehmida Mirza and her spouse Dr Zulfikar Ali Mirza addressing a public gathering outside Badin Press Club on Friday.

They alleged that all their claims in whole Sindh proved wrong and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari snatched the mandate of the millions of people.

They said that army were much were there posted at the polling station and fully maintained the law and order situations but were unaware of the practices of the presiding officers and other poling staff, who according to them, massively rigged and manipulated the elections in favour of the PPP candidates.

“The cronies of Anwar Majeed used the looted public money on the purchasing the votes as well as the polling staff” alleged Dr Fehmida. Dr Zulfiqar in his speech said that despite the defeat through the massive and unprecedented rigging he would continue to fight with Asif Ali Zardari and other corrupt people for the rights of the people of Badin district and rest of the province.

He urged the high-ups NAB, FIA and other state institutions to tighten the noose around the neck of Zardari and his all cronies to retrieve the looted public money of the people of Sindh. He made it clear that they would sit idle and would continue to register their protest against the stealing of their mandate and the corrupt practices of the rulers.