LONDON-Katie Price’s finances have taken another blow after it was claimed she’s been “visited by bailiffs” over a “£3000 electrician’s bill”.

The Mirror claims the 40-year-old had the debt collectors visit her at home to demand the cash after she “failed to pay a bill” from last year.

The mum-of-five was reportedly forced to hand over the cash after the bailiffs told her they would remove goods from her mansion to make up the cost.

It’s reported the electrician, Paul Bean, went to the county court to try and get his money following a dispute with Katie. Papers from the court also reveal how Katie has been involved in four county court judgements since the start of 2018. The money involved in each of the cases adds up to over £22,000.

It’s claimed the debt collectors threatened to take away goods from her mansion if she didn’t pay up

A friend of Mr Bean’s told The Mirror: “Katie kept saying she was always going to pay but she never did.

“[But] she has now because the old court went round there.”

The firm used by Mr Bean to get back the cash owed feature on Channel 5’s Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away.

It’s not known whether Katie was filmed when the bailiffs reportedly arrived at her door.

The Sun Online has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Fans of Katie will not be shocked by the new claims, after The Sun Online revealed the state of her financial woes.

Earlier this week insiders said she was “skint” after blowing “25,000 on heating” and “£10,000 every month on the mansion’s mortgage”.

She was once thought to be worth £45million at the height of her fame.