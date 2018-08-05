Share:

rawalpindi - The meeting of District Intelligence Committee will be held in the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) at 11:30am on August 6 (Monday).

The meeting of District Intelligence Committee will be chaired by DC Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir and will also be attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, the representatives of Military Intelligence (MI), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and officials of district government, informed sources on Saturday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to security of schools, hospitals, churches, mosques and other important places ahead of Pakistan Independence Day and Eid ul Azha will be discussed, they said.

Moreover, the participants of the meeting will also review the success achieved by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) during action taken under National Action Plan (NAP) in the district, source said.

Talking to The Nation, DC Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir said the purpose of holding a meeting of District Intelligence Committee is to evolve a comprehensive security plan to protect all the functions and ceremonies of Pakistan Impendence Day which will be held across the district. He said similarly the law enforcers and officials of district government would ponder over security plan for Eid-ul-Azha.

He said the role of such committees and their members have become bigger and more critical after instruction of National Action Plan to wipe out menace of terrorism from Pakistani soil. He said the district administration, police and other law enforcement agencies have fully prepared to shield the people on eve of August 14 and Eid-ul-Azha by imparting security duty in the district.