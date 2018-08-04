Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India is illegally changing the demography of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) to achieve its political goals and in marginalize the Muslim population.

President Azad Kashmir expressed these views while talking to Member Legislative Assembly and former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir, Abdul Rashid Turabi, who met the President at the Jammu and Kashmir House on Saturday.

Turbani briefed President Masood Khan about his meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan and said that his meeting remained very positive. He said that Turkey has always supported the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict in a democratic manner.

He said that the recently released report by the UN Commissioner for Human Rights covers serious human rights violations within Indian Occupied Kashmir. This report, he said, has comprehensively listed violations including arbitrary arrests, murders, mass graves and use of sexual violence by the Indian armed forces. He also welcomed the fact that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also supported the report and its recommendations.

The President further said that he recently met British Member Parliament Chris Lesslie during a hearing on Kashmir called by the All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group at the House of Commons. He said that a report by APPKG will also be released soon, which will factually highlight the gross human rights violations taking place in IOK.

The President highlighted the recommendations of the UN report, and said that the Commission has clearly pointed; firstly the formation of a commission of inquiry for assessing the human rights situation in IOK; and secondly, ensuring the people of Kashmir are allowed to exercise their right to self-determination.

He said, "We should never forget the fact that a strong and stable Pakistan can be the best advocate for the people of Kashmir. Therefore, he said, political and economic stability in Pakistan is very important.

In another meeting, AJK President Masood said that the unprovoked firing across the Line of Control by Indian forces will never succeed in intimidating our citizens.

"India is using these tactics to divert the world's attention from the gross human rights violations being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir", the President made these remarks during a meeting with Member AJK Legislative Assembly Ali Shan Soni who called on the President here at Jammu and Kashmir House.

Ali Shan, during the meeting, apprised the President of various development projects initiated in Tehsil Samahni, like improving health facilities, broadening the road network, access to educational facilities and clean water.

MLA Ali Shan Soni informed the President of the up-gradation of 42 educational institutions in Samahni. He also briefed the President about various issues faced by the people of Samahni, especially the population living adjacent to the LoC. He said the people are directly exposed to Indian firing and remain in constant threat of landmines which have been laid down by Indian forces in areas adjacent to the LoC.

Masood said that unprovoked Indian firing had resulted in hundreds of casualties over the last two years alone. He said that Indian forces not only target the innocent civilians but also target their properties, livestock and even schools. He strongly condemned the recent killing of a female civilian in Leepa Sector due to unprovoked fire.

He said that the affectees living near the LoC will be appropriately accommodated by providing them with basic health and educational facilities. He said that special ambulance service will be provided for them and necessary road infrastructure will be upgraded.

He added that special compensation packages will also be provided and bunkers will be built for the residents. He said the AJK Government is also exploring the possibility of relocating the residents living in high threat areas to safer locations.

Masood urged India to immediately stop human rights abuses in IOK and condemned the recent killing of innocent protestors. "India must stop these vicious acts of terror and call back their forces from the occupied territory. India must come forward and cooperate with Pakistan, Kashmir and the international community for a peaceful and durable solution to this long-standing issue," he said.

He assured that the AJK Government is focusing on development projects all over Azad Kashmir by prioritising, construction of roads, providing universal access to health, clean water and education.