SARGODHA-A Chinese citizen tied the knot with a Pakistani girl at a local Church of village 50/NB of Sargodha.

A Chinese woman namely Shallelan Chang working at a project in Pakistan connected the two families of China and Pakistan. Groom Ye Heng Bing came with his family members and his marriage rites with a Christian girl Robina Ishaq had been performed in the Church. A number of guests were invited to the wedding ceremony. People at that occasion said that they were proud of immortal Pak-China friendship.