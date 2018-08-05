Share:

NBP president visits University of Karachi

KARACHI (PR): "Strong linkage between the financial services sector and academia is an important tool for boosting intellectual capital in the financial services industry and in finding better solutions for the current economic challenges of Pakistan".

These thoughts were expressed by President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmad during his visit to University of Karachi (UoK). Professor D. M. Ajmal Khan SI, Vice Chancellor of UoK welcomed Saeed Ahmad and his team at the university and expressed his gratitude to NBP for considering the UoK for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending.

NBP will plant over 1,000 trees at various sites of UoK to beautify the campus and improve environment. Saeed Ahmad said that NBP, under its CSR program "Green Initiative", has also started tree plantation drive at various parts of the city and will carry this initiative to other cities as well. Tree plantation in a large scale is essential to avert pollution and to counter negative impact of climate change, he added.