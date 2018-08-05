Share:

KARACHI - At least two people were killed and four others wounded in a cylinder explosion, which took place inside a warehouse located in Sher Shah area of the city. Following the explosion, volunteers from different welfare organisations reached the site of explosion and shifted the victims to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico legal formalities and medical treatment. According to doctors, two of them had critical injuries and had died at the spot while the others remained admitted to hospital with critical injuries.

One of the two deceased persons was later identified as 20-year-old Muhammad Ashraf while another 25-year-old deceased was later identified as Subhan. The body of the deceased was later handed over to his family for burial process after medico legal formalities completed at hospital. Body of another deceased was shifted to morgue for identification purpose.

Extra contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, also reached the site of explosion and inquired about the incident. The experts from bomb disposal squad were also called in, who ruled out the possibility of a terror or criminal act and declared it gas cylinder explosion. Police said that gas pipeline passing from the building was also damaged and caught fire.

Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi also took notice of an explosion and also sought a comprehensive report from zone west police chief over the explosion that claimed at least two lives.

According to SHO Mukhtiar Ahmed, a gas pipeline also busted due to the gas cylinder explosion. Police said that the explosion took place in a warehouse that was storing spare parts of motorcycles. Police said that the warehouse was located at the ground floor of a building while the victims used to live in an upper floor.

The explosion also caused damage to a building and vehicles parked inside the building were also damaged. Police officials, quoting an initial investigation, said that it was an accident while further investigation was under way.