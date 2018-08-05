Share:

DM LONDON - Facebook has crashed for users across the world.

Social network users started to experience problems with the service from 17:15pm BST (12:15 ET).

Those who tried to access the social network on their internet browsers were met with an error message, reading: ‘Sorry, something went wrong.

‘We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.’

Forty-three per cent of users who complained about the problems affecting the service said they had experienced a ‘total blackout’. Facebook users flooded social network Twitter to bemoan the latest outage, sharing hilarious memes and GIFs to mock the problems with the service.

Outage tracker DownDetector reported a huge spike in complaints from frustrated Facebook users.

Messages flooded in from all over the world, with the UK, USA, India and Brazil among the most affected areas.

This is the latest in a series of intermittent glitches from Facebook and Instagram. Facebook users had difficulty logging on to the platform earlier this week and Instagram also experienced server issues. A widespread issue hit Facebook last month, with Android users in some parts of the world unable to access the social network for up to ten hours.

It was believed to be an issue with an update that caused the problem. According to the Google Play Store, the most recent update for Android was issued on 11th July.

Many users said they received a message saying the app had not loaded properly while others said the app crashed before it even started loading. ‘Facebook keeps switching off using an Android phone’, wrote Myrette MacIntyre on website Down Detector. ‘Facebook app keeps stopping after a few seconds in Tallahassee, Florida’, wrote Bill Bibby.

Android phones generally auto-update so users might not be aware they are using the latest version.

Many disgruntled users took to Twitter in a bid to see if others were experiencing the same problem.

‘I guess the Facebook app is down, glad I’m not the only one’ tweeted Kanagawa-based user.

Other users tweeted to say they had uninstalled, reinstalled and restarted the app but nothing was working.

‘The Facebook app is not working for me. I’ve uninstalled and reinstalled and restarted my phone. Nothing is working. It crashes immediately after it opens’, wrote North Carolina-based user on Twitter.

Same problem here’, wrote another user Pat Kleck. ‘We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook app’, a spokesperson told MailOnline. ‘We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.’