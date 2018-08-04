Share:

ATTOCK-Police arrested a lady allegedly involved in the kidnapping of two children, said SDPO Hasanabdal Tanveer Ahmad Malik.

Talking to newsmen in Attock, he said that on 26th of July, Zoya Kanwal of Pind Malhi informed the police that on 23rd of July her husband who is a driver by profession brought a lady namely Anum (22) and introduced her the daughter of his senior in the profession. The lady stayed at their house next day her husband left home as per routine and she stayed and kept on playing with their children Mahnoor (5) and Haider Abbas (1.5).

During day, she twice or thrice went out of their home along with their children and came back. In the evening, she again left home along with Zoya and Haider Abbas but did not return.

SDPO Tanveer said that taking action on the complaint, DPO Hassan Asad Avi constituted a team consisting of SP Investigation Ahmad Mohuuddin, SDPO/DSP Tanveer Ahmad Malik, Inspector Muhammad Iqbal, Incharge IT Lab Jahanzeb and others. The team using modern techniques of investigation and information technology arrested the lady kidnapper and recovered the kidnapped children from her possession.

He said that further investigation is being done to unearth the actual motto behind this episode.