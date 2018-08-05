Share:

KARACHI - The administrative judge of an anti-terrorism court on Saturday remanded four accused allegedly involved in rape and murder of a minor girl in the police custody. The court directed the police to submit investigation report till August 6.

The accused were produced before the administrative judge of ATC by Sachal police. The police produced an initial investigation report of the case and informed the court that the accused were close relatives of the deceased.

Police submitted before that court that the DNA of the accused and deceased was sent and other evidences would be collected as soon as possible. The police pleaded for their physical remand for further interrogation. The court allowed their request, sent the accused into the police custody and directed them to submit further inquiry report at the next hearing. A day earlier, the accused were produced before a judicial magistrate of district Malir who sent the case to the anti terrorism court. The police have informed the court that four suspects allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Karachi’s Bhittaiabad area were booked under section 6 (B) of ATA 1997.

According to the prosecutors, a 7/8 years old girl was raped and murdered. The deceased girl had been sexually assaulted and her body bore marks of torture and cigarette burns. She also said that the girl was strangled. The incident took place in the limits of Sachal police station. Sachal police have registered a first information report (FIR) against four suspects on a complaint filed by the victim's brother who arrived in Karachi from Jacobabad. The case has been registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 376 (punishment for rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Five suspects arrested

District Central police on Saturday claim to have arrested at least five suspects belonging to a political party allegedly involved in about half dozen cases of target killings including a policeman.

According to police, the suspects were involved in cases of target killings during 2012 to 2015 in District Central of the city. The arrested suspects were identified as Kamran aka Pager, Arif aka Chilly, Irfan Naseem, Imran Naseem and Aurangzeb Ali aka Munna.

The arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by District Central SSP Irfan Baloch. SSP Baloch said that the suspects were arrested after a police conducted raid on a tip off at APWA College ground in Federal B Area on the information about presence of suspects involved in target killings, adding that the suspects arrested were affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

The officer said that the suspects arrested had been involved in about half dozen cases of target killings during 2012 to 2015. They have killed a police constable Mushtaq posted to the Paposh Nagar police station, said the SSP.

He further added that apart from killing cop, they were also involved in targeted killing incidents in Nazimabad and Paposh Nagar areas. The police also claim to have recovered at least five pistols from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

Our Staff Reporter