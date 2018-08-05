Share:

ISLAMABAD/rawalpindi - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Jan Muhammad, while paying tribute to the police martyrs, has said that the officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are front line soldiers and assets of the capital police.

“Their sacrifices prove that Islamabad police are working diligently to provide security to people’s lives and properties and will never step back to exemplify bravery in future also.” he said.

IGP Jan Muhammad expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in connection with “Youm-e-Shuhda Police” at Police Line Headquarters here on Saturday.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security Waqar Chohan, DIG Headquarters Nasir Mehmood Satti, DIG (Operaions) Faisal Ali and other senior and junior police officers.

IGP Jan Muhammad said as many as 41 officers and officials of Islamabad police rendered sacrifices for the safety and security of public. “These officials will stay in our hearts forever,” he said. He added that majority of the policemen sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorists and the government has been taking all the necessary steps to compensate the martyrs’ families.

A martyr desk, he informed, has also been set up for facilitating the families. Other officers also spoke on the occasion and laid down floral wreaths at the monument of police martyrs and offered Fateh.

Similarly, Rawalpindi police have also paid a rich tribute to the martyrs of police in a ceremony held at Police Line Number 1 here. Senior and junior officers attended the ceremony.

Earlier, the police officers said that Punjab police have played a vital role in combating terrorism and maintaining law and order situation in the country.

They said that August 4 is the day of renewal of commitment to the brave martyrs of Rawalpindi police and that they should continue their mission by fulfilling duties in all circumstances. “Main purpose of our lives is to protect the lives of those who rely on us” they said.