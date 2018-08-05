Share:

ISLAMABAD - PTI Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan is ready to play a constructive and positive role between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

This he said in a meeting with Ambassador of Iran Mahdi Honardoost who called on him at Bani Gala to felicitate him over his party’s victory in the elections.

The Iranian envoy said that his country was ready to start constructive negotiations with the next PTI government over Iran-Pakistan Gas Project.

A statement issued by PTI said that Iranian Ambassador Mahdi Honardoost called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the chairman’s secretariat in Bani Gala. The ambassador conveyed the Iranian President’s message to Imran Khan on his electoral success in the parliamentary elections.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Shireen Mazari and Naeem-ul-Haq were also present in the meeting.

According to the statement, discussion was held on future bilateral relations between the two countries. Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador shared Iranian President’s message in which he expressed the desire of mutual cooperation for the greater cause of mutual success, development and prosperity of the people. The Iranian ambassador stated that vast opportunities of Pak-Iran trade existed and urged on the need to enhance volume of trade by expanding bilateral relations. He also said that Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project could change the future of both countries. Iran is ready, he added, to start constructive negotiations on the said project with the PTI government.

Speaking about the regional political milieu, the ambassador stated that the situation in the region was sensitive. “Iran will welcome any proposal from Pakistan that aimed at bringing peace in the region”, he said.

Chairman PTI thanked the Iranian ambassador for the congratulatory message from the Iranian President describing brotherly Iran as a trusted friend of Pakistan. Imran Khan vowed to reinvigorate bilateral relations, and said his party attached special significance to them.

He further said that PTI seeks to maintain trade relations with all its neighbours including Iran to strengthen country’s economy.

PTI chief praised Iran for steadfastly standing for its sovereignty without succumbing to external pressures. “Pakistan would like to play a positive and effective role between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” said Imran Khan.

The chairman PTI expressed the desire to visit Iran and the historic sites there.