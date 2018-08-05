Share:

islamabad - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Jan Muhammad Saturday said the Capital Police would help the parents make their children socially confident, and polish their mental and physical capabilities.

The IGP was addressing the concluding ceremony of a summer camp arranged for schoolchildren of 4-2 years age here at the Police Line Headquarters.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG Headquarters Nasir Mehmud Satti, DIG Operations Faisal Ali Raja and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said the aim of holding such camp was to acquaint children in a professional manner about the environment outside the home and increase their confidence during social interaction.

The other purposes, he said, were to bridge the police-public gap, strengthen the police community relations and also to acquaint the children with the police working.

Inspector General of Police said the proposal to introduce scouts / lady trainer in future summer camps was under consideration.

He also appreciated the assistance extended by ICITAP for making the summer camp a success.

During the summer camp, children were taught swimming, horse riding martial arts, gymnastics, archery and obstacles. They were also trained in self-defence, first aid and traffic awareness.

Specialized instructors were deputed to impart skills as well as discipline to the camp participants.

Sports, movies, indoor fun activities and outdoor visits were also arranged for the children while they were also regularly served with refreshments.

It was the 16th consecutive camp as the practice of arranging summer camp at Police Line Headquarters has been underway since 2002 with ever increasing number of participants every year.

Starting with 108 participants in 2002, the number of participants of summer camp reached 493 this year, which included 346 boys and 147 girls.

The participants thanked the Islamabad Police and chanted slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Islamabad Police Zindabad.”